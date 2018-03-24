Robert G. Sekerak, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert G. Sekerak, Sr., 83, of Warren, Ohio passed away with his daughter by his side on Saturday afternoon, March 24, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born March 10, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Michael Yagodich and Elizabeth (Hopko) Sekerak.

On February 7, 1959, Robert married the former Ann Mori. They shared 59 wonderful years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Robert was a member of the Ohio Bottle Club and Lapidary Club.

He enjoyed having coffee with his friends at McDonald’s. He loved going to casinos, antique shopping and fishing.

Robert’s memory will be carried on by his wife, Ann Sekerak of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Diane (Jim) Stevens of Cortland, Ohio; granddaughter, Hannah J. Foy; great-grandchildren, Aaron J. Foy, Jr., Jonah R. Foy and Remy L. Foy; two brothers, John Sekerak of Warren, Ohio and George Sekerak of Warren, Ohio; sister, Elizabeth (Cliff) Diles of Leavittsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Sekerak, Jr. and brother, Michael Sekerak, Jr.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

