Thomas F. “Tom” Allen Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Thomas F. “Tom” Allen, 85, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018, at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born September 28, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late John Allen and Cora Sayre.

He was a graduate of Central High School and attended Ohio University until he was drafted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Korean War.

He retired from Western Union Office in Girard as a machine technician and computer engineer after 35 years; he also worked for Contronics in Cleveland for twelve years.

Thomas was of the Lutheran Faith.

He was a member of the VFW #1090 and the Knights of Columbus 620.

He enjoyed hanging at the “Glass Palace,” McDonald’s on North Road and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his four children, Tom (Amy) Allen of Columbus, David (Kati) Allen of Kennebunk, Maine, a daughter Graceann (Evan) Tompkins of Howland and Eric (Jennifer) Allen of Olive Branch, Mississippi; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Sean, April, Louis, Charles, Connor and Aly Allen; a great-granddaughter, Haylei; a brother, John (Sis) Allen of Grove City, Ohio and a sister, Janice Blatz of Grove City, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah “Sally” Allen; stepfather and mother, CK and Cora Sayre; stepmother and father, John and Virginia Allen; first wife, Madonna Allen; a grandson, Max Allen and a brother, Bob Evans.

Family and friends call Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 28, 2018, prior to the services, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road Northeast, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel with Pastor Annmarie Winters officiating, with a Military Service before the service at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery in Minerva, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thomas’s name to the Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Allen family.