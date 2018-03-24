Thousands gather at Columbus March for Our Lives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Saturday, students throughout the Buckeye State and the nation will gather and march to demand change.

In Columbus, demonstrators will gather at West Bank Park at 11 a.m. where a rally will be held. From there, the demonstrators will march across the West Main Street bridge to High Street and then up High Street to the Ohio Statehouse.More than 5,000 people have RSVP’d to the Columbus March for Our Lives, one of the more than 800 sister events to the national march in Washington, D.C. The March for Our Lives movement is organized and led by students demanding changes to gun laws and school safety in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

“We’re not asking for change; we’re demanding it,” said high school junior Bri VanFossen at a pre-march sign-making event at Ohio State Friday night. “We’re just a bunch of kids walking around every day, not knowing if it’s going to be our last. We go to school and we don’t know if we’re going to walk out.”

Downtown COTA buses are being rerouted.

