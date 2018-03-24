TJX cancels meeting meant to discuss zoning changes for possible Homegoods center



LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company looking to bring 1,000 jobs to Trumbull County has canceled a meeting on its latest project, telling local residents they are ‘re-evaluating’ the project’s site.

On March 8, TJX signed an agreement to buy nearly 300 acres of land to build a Homegoods distribution center in Lordstown. Homegoods is a division of TJX, along with TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

But, in order to obtain that land, TJX needs to get it rezoned from residential to industrial.

A meeting was scheduled for March 26 with Lordstown’s planning commission so TJX officials could formally request a zoning variance on the property. At the meeting, the commission was set to vote on the issue, which would then be brought to Lordstown’s council, who gets the final vote.

But, that meeting was canceled over the weekend.

Mayor Arno Hill says he hopes this doesn’t mean the company is having second thoughts on the deal.

“They had told some of the residents that they were going to review the sites and reassess. Hopefully ‘reassess’ doesn’t mean ‘walk out the door,'” he said.

Hill is working on making sure the company knows most people in Lordstown now want the project to move forward.

“The county needs it. Our unemployment rate just jumped 2 percent in Trumbull County,” he said.

At first, some residents were against the zoning changes needed to make the deal happen. But after a private meeting with the company last week, many residents say they are in favor of the project.

“There’s something for our kids to go to. There will be something for everybody and I feel this would be really good progress for the village and all of northeast Ohio,” said Glenn Meadows, a resident of Lordstown’s Imperial trailer park.

WKBN reached out to TJX on Saturday about the cancelation. A spokesperson said the company has no comment at this time.