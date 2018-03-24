Two more YSU players granted releases

Related Coverage Hartfield among three players leaving the YSU Men’s basketball program

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-Two more Youngstown State men’s basketball players have asked and have been granted releases from the team according to a source within the program.

Current standing juniors Devin Haygood and Tyree Robinson are leaving the Penguins.

Haygood is the final player remaining from the previous coaching regime.

He played in 31 games, making 23 starts and averaged 6.6 PPG and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Robinson was a JUCO transfer and appeared in 30 games, posting 7.5 points per game and led the team in field goal percentage.

Earlier in the week, Braun Hartfield, Jacob Brown and Jeremiah Ferguson all were granted releases from the program.

In Jerrod Calhoun’s first season in charge of the Penguins, YSU posted an 8-24 record.