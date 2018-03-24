Two more YSU players granted releases

Five players have been granted releases this week

By Published:
Tyree Robinson is one of the latest YSU players to ask for a release from the program.
Tyree Robinson is one of the latest YSU players to ask for a release from the program.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-Two more Youngstown State men’s basketball players have asked and have been granted releases from the team according to a source within the program.

Current standing juniors Devin Haygood and Tyree Robinson are leaving the Penguins.

Haygood is the final player remaining from the previous coaching regime.

He played in 31 games, making 23 starts and averaged 6.6 PPG and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Robinson was a JUCO transfer and appeared in 30 games, posting 7.5 points per game and led the team in field goal percentage.

Earlier in the week, Braun Hartfield, Jacob Brown and Jeremiah Ferguson all were granted releases from the program.

In Jerrod Calhoun’s first season in charge of the Penguins, YSU posted an 8-24 record.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s