Valerie Jean McManus Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Valerie Jean McManus, 64, of Warren, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

She was born on July 26, 1953 to Stanley M. and Lois E. (Burrows) Wilmoth in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

On March 25, 1972, she married William R. McManus. They shared 46 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Besides her husband, Valerie is survived by two sons, Robert “Bob” McManus of Warren and William “Bud” (Renee) McManus of Braceville; four granddaughters, Breanna Barshney, Dominique Peluso, Bella McManus and Shelby McManus; two grandsons, Aidan McManus and Robert McManus, Jr. and a great-grandson, Jonathan Barshney, Jr.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Wilmoth and a sister, Shelly Wilmoth.

Visitation will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 29th 2018. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. following calling hours.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Trumbull County Dog Pound, 7501 Anderson Avenue NE, Warren OH 44484.

