William Ronald Coombs Obituary

NILES, Ohio – William Ronald Coombs, 89, died at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Howland.

He was born in Niles on April 18, 1928 the son of William and Jeanne (Crawford) Coombs.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown State University where he received his Bachelor’s of Science in Chemistry.

Bill honorably served in the United States Army and the occupational and rehabilitation forces in Japan after World War II.

He was a chemist and supervisor for 30 years at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District and retired in the 1990’s.

Bill built his home in Niles where he and Dorothy raised their family. He enjoyed the hobby of woodworking and making furniture for his family. He also loved spending time in his garden and work on his yard.

Bill is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Jeanne (George) Willis of Erie, Pennsylvania and Apryl Elaine (Thomas) Hostetler of Fowler; a son, Tim (Sherry Holladay) Coombs of College Station, Texas; five grandchildren, Megan (Bryan) Seara, Molly (Thomas) Rider, Ben (Matt Hall) Willis, Martha Willis, Matthew Hostetler and fiancée, Nina Stockman; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaxson; brother, Jerrold (Charlotte) Coombs of Vancouver, Canada and sister, Mary (James) Monroe of California.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean (Cuthbertson) Coombs whom he married on August 1, 1953 and who died on January 26, 2011 and a brother, Thomas Coombs.

A memorial service will be Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Yo-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

