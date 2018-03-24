Youngstown Mayor joins “March for Our Lives”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Around 3:30 a.m. a crowd waited for the bus at Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown to head to Washington D.C.

They were joined by Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Naydean Lobato from the Academy for Urban Scholars in Youngstown said this is a way to show lawmakers what they want to have changed.

“I feel like — if it is our lives — we should take it into our own hands and put that message out there for them to maybe understand with such a big group in numbers to say hey this is what we’re trying to have done here.”

Kira Walker of Youngstown Early College said this is about saving lives.

“I’m tired of seeing young children dying in a place that should be a sanctuary for children.”

March For Our Lives is a protest to end gun violence and school shootings.

The march is expected to bring thousands together — including many high school students.