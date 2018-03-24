YSU softball opens league play with DH split of IUPUI

The Penguins defeated the Jaguars, 8-0 in Game 2 Saturday in their home opener

By Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Lexi Zappitelli went 5-for-6 on the day with a home run in each game and sophomore Maddi Lusk tossed a three-hit shutout in game two to salvage a doubleheader split against IUPUI in the YSU softball team’s home and Horizon League opener.

The Penguins, who improve to 9-13 overall and 1-1 in Horizon League play, dropped a tough first game, 2-1, but responded with an 8-0 five-inning victory in game two. The Jaguars move to 5-16 overall and 1-1 in the league.

In game two, the Penguins scored a run in each of the first three inning and exploded for two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Zappitelli went 2-for-2 with a home run and three runs scored while senior Stevie Taylor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run. Senior Alexis Roach went 2-for-2 with a double and a run batted in.

Lusk (3-4) had a hit and drove in a run and struck out two.

Zappitelli went 3-for-4 and belted her first career home run in the opener for the Penguins lone run of the game. Junior Paige Geanangel scattered just seven hits and allowed just one earned run and took the hard-luck loss. Youngstown State left 10 runner on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and two on in the bottom of the sixth.

Lusk also went 2-for-4 in the first game.

Youngstown State and close out the three-game series with a single game, Sunday, at 2 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information

