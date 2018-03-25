A Howland workshop is teaching a better way to breathe

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A free workshop will be held on Thursday at the Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland.

Space is limited for the Mindful Living Workshop.

The workshop will be hands-on and experts will explain how a breathing exercise can help the mind and body.

“A way to breathe through the diaphragm that activates the part of our nervous system that helps us to relax — which helps lower the blood pressure and relax the muscles,” said Dr. Daniel Winkle.

Reservations are required. To reserve a spot call 330-841-3893.