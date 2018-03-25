A Howland workshop is teaching a better way to breathe

Space is limited for the Mindful Living Workshop

By Published: Updated:
Mindful Living Workshop, Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A free workshop will be held on Thursday at the Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland.

Space is limited for the Mindful Living Workshop.

The workshop will be hands-on and experts will explain how a breathing exercise can help the mind and body.

“A way to breathe through the diaphragm that activates the part of our nervous system that helps us to relax — which helps lower the blood pressure and relax the muscles,” said Dr. Daniel Winkle.

Reservations are required. To reserve a spot call 330-841-3893.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s