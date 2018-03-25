Angie (Perline) Treharne Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Hubbard Union Cemetery Chapel for Angeline Treharne, 75, who died Sunday afternoon, March 25, 2018 at Northside Hospital Medical Center.

She was born June 16, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ralph and Christine M. DeMatteo Perline.

Angie was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and had worked at Packard Electric, retiring in 1979.

Her husband, Edmund S. Treharne, whom she married June 5, 1971, died March 15, 2009.

She leaves a son, Edmund R. Treharne of Hubbard and a sister, Becka (Larry) Layman of Virginia.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

There are no calling hours.

Angie’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements hanlded by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.