Canfield crime activity: Police say kids find intoxicated mom passed out

Police investigated the following incidents from March 13-17:

Tuesday, March 13

9:55 p.m. – 800 block of Blueberry Hill Dr., Kristen Mollica, 44, charged with child endangerment. Mollica’s 14-year-old daughter called 911 after her 7-year-old brothers found their mother lying on the bathroom floor. Police said Mollica was highly intoxicated and in and out of consciousness. Police said she was taken to the hospital after she admitted to drinking a bottle of vodka. Police said the home was dirty and there was very little food. A family member was called to care for the children.

Wednesday, March 14

10:10 p.m. – 500 block of Blueberry Hill, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with being an unruly juvenile after police responded to a home for a disturbance.

Saturday, March 17

10:47 p.m. – Market Street and Hillman Way, Alonzo Clark, III, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Police with the OVI Task Force said a bag containing eight individually-wrapped bags of marijuana was found in Clark’s vehicle during a sobriety checkpoint. Police said Clark admitted to selling the marijuana for $10 a bag. He added that he hasn’t been selling the drugs long, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

