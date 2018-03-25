Clare “Penny” A. Gearhart Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Clare “Penny” A. Gearhart, 77, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Clare was born on September 26, 1940 to John E. and Evelyn L. (McIntyre) Durney in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Clare was nationally recognized during World War II as “GIs Cutest Child” as representative of the 38th Cyclone Division in the U.S. Army.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School class of 1958.

Clare retired from Reynolds High School where she worked in the cafeteria. She had also worked for Farrell and Greenville hospitals, Mercer County Vocational School and Tara in food service.

On October 4, 1958 she married her husband and childhood sweetheart of 56 years, the late Charles “Ed” Gearhart, who passed away March 25, 2015.

She was a member of the former Greencrest Park Community Baptist Church and recently attended Grace Chapel Community Church.

With her husband, Clare was campground host for 22 years at Cook Forest State Park. She served as a den mother of Pack 52 and was awarded Eagle Scout Mother twice. She loved to travel and camp with her husband. Clare was known for her cooking, ceramics, painting and just loved being outdoors. Most important to her was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clare is survived by her daughter, Tracey L. (Daniel) Schaaf of Transfer, Pennsylvania; two sons, John E. (Tammy) Gearhart of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Charles L. (Debra Jo) Gearhart of Rochester, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Also surviving is a sister, Jean Byrne and her daughter, Deana Tonty of Sharpsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Evelyn L. Durney and husband, Charles “Ed” Gearhart.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bryan Warner, officiating.

Clare’s family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Paul’s Homes and staff of Orchard’s A for their loving care.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

