Cleveland police probe raises questions about special victims units

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Cleveland police internal affairs investigators worked to untangle what happened in more than 60 sexual assault and child abuse cases that languished, some for two years, they spent months reviewing case files and reaching out to victims and their families.

Some were upset. Some were angry.

The victims, like the investigators, wanted to know why. Why weren’t their cases investigated? Who was responsible? What went wrong?

“I really wish it would have been handled when it happened,” a teenage victim told the investigator in the fall of 2016, about 18 months after she reported being attacked.

“I’ve been trying my hardest to stay calm with this situation but there’s been like a whole bunch of bull—- in between,” the mother of a 7-year-old victim told a detective assigned to reinvestigate her son’s case.

“It’s like everybody tells me, ‘Oh, somebody screwed up’ but then, you know, nobody wants to help me to figure out who’s responsible for this big screw up,” the mother said.

City officials found that Tom Ross, the detective assigned to investigate the cases, and two of his supervisors should shoulder responsibility for not following department protocols.

The department demoted Ross following the investigation and disciplined the supervisors.