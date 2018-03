COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 25-year-old woman was killed by officers Saturday morning during a SWAT standoff.

Police say they responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 6300 block of Whims Road just before 4:30am.

One neighbor, Julie Bailey, said she heard the gunshot and called police.

“At about 4:25 when we made the first phone call,” said Bailey.

Another neighbor said he heard something too.

“I heard some sound that I could only describe as what I thought was someone trying to break into my home,” said Frank Biscello.

He lives next to the home and said he wasn’t sure what was happening.

“I’ve never seen any police even called into this neighborhood,” said Biscello.

“Other than normal patrol of Columbus police doing their thing, I never had police come out into this area.

Officers arrived and encountered 25-year-old Kaitlin Marie Demeo, of Columbus, who had reportedly barricaded herself inside the residence with a rifle.

Investigators say Demeo was not a resident at this home but was staying with her brother.

No one else was in the home at the time of the situation.

Columbus Police SWAT and Negotiation Team officers arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with Demeo, but were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., police said, Demeo fired shots from a rear upstairs window.

Two Columbus Police SWAT officers returned fire.

Demeo was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the fourth police-involved shooting in Columbus in 2018.