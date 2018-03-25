East Liverpool Fire Chief: Fire leaves one dead, another injured

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Fire Department reported to a fatal fire on the 1800 block of Lisbon Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

East Liverpool Fire Chief Bill Jones told First News that a man was also injured in the fire.

That man was taken to the hospital and then had to be flown to Pittsburgh to be treated for his burns.

Chief Jones said that the intense heat made this fire hard to fight.

Chief Jones also said one of his firefighters was burned when trying to recover the body of the person who died. The firefighter had to be treated at the hospital.

The scene was cleared around 11 a.m.

The fire is under investigation.

WKBN will provide further information as it becomes available. 

