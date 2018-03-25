Edna Mae Safreed Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Edna Mae Safreed, age 97, died at 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born August 27, 1920 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herman and Ida (Pealy) Krause.

Edna was a cafeteria worker for the Salem public schools.

She was a life-time active member of the Salem First United Methodist Church and a member of Fadeley Guild.

Edna was a kind and gentle person.

Her husband, Charles L. Safreed, whom she married January 6, 1937 preceded her in death June 20, 2000.

Survivors include a son, Fred (Paula) Safreed; two daughters, Judy (George) McKee of Salem and Donna Safreed of Melrose, Massachusetts; three granddaughters, Emilie, Abby and Kathryn and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Dylan, Lauren and Ben.

A brother, Howard Krause also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Doug George officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 29 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway, P.O. Box 463, Salem, OH 44460 or the Hospice Organization of your choice.

The family would like to send a sincere thanks to Blossom Nursing home staff for their care and compassion.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.