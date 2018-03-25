Football getting “HIP” in Youngstown

By Published:
Former YSU standout Tim Johnson talks with his team during the championship of the HIP Football indoor winter league.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-It wasn’t the football people are used to seeing at the WATTS on the campus of Youngstown State Sunday evening, but it could be the next big thing.

The HIP Football League held the championship game of their first indoor winter league.

HIP football was founded by former YSU standout and NFL player Tim Johnson. HIP stands for Head Impact Prevention and allows players from ages 4-14 to learn the game of football without the worry of severe head injuries.

“This is so big,” says Johnson

“This movement of HIP football prevents those impacts at this early age as the brain grows into and adult brain, we want to take those pressure and those risks out of the game but still teach the same game. Not water it down, 11 on 11, football as you know it, just no tackling and no facemasks.”

There is an upcoming summer league that is set to begin at the end of April, head to www.hipfootball.com for more information on the league and how to sign up.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s