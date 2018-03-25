Jack Thomas Owens Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Jack Thomas Owens, 91, died peacefully at his home in Mineral Ridge early Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Jack was born on March 30, 1926 to Thomas and Vera Owens and was a lifelong resident of Mineral Ridge where he lived a full and happy life.

Upon graduating from Mineral Ridge High School, Jack served his country as Yeoman Third Class in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in June 1946.

Jack married his high school sweetheart, Ella Baker, on July 25, 1946 whom he adored and cherished for 69 years and who preceded him in death in 2015.

Upon earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Westminster College, he started his career at Wean United as manager of purchasing until retiring in 1988. In addition, Jack served as the clerk of the Weathersfield Local School Board of Education for 22 years and was a faithful supporter of the school system for many years.

Until this past year, you could still find him cheering on the Mineral Ridge Rams at various sporting events every chance he had.

Jack was a faithful believer in God and was a member of the Church of Christ in Mineral Ridge, where he held many leadership positions throughout his lifetime. His dedicated involvement to his church family will be dearly missed by many friends. While carrying these many roles throughout his life, Jack’s greatest joy and pride were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Michael Owens of Austintown; Mark (Frances) Owens of St. Simons Island, Georgia and Brad (Amy) Owens of Deerfield, New Hampshire; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Ella, Jack was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter-in-law, Susan Owens and several sisters and brothers-in-law.

The family would like to offer thanks to Jack’s caregivers who diligently and compassionately assisted him during the past several months. His family is forever grateful to them.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Wednesday, March 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, 3911 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge, on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Blakeman officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

To share a memory or to send a condolence, visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



