Jeannette Doumont Obituary

March 25, 2018 Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jeanette D. Doumont, age 80, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home.