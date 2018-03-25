Josephine (Pugh) Speer Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Josephine (Pugh) Speer, age 76, passed away after only a few days in Signature Health Care of Warren.

She was born in Alexandria, Virginina on December 10, 1941 to Emmitt and Maude (Simpson) Pugh.

Josephine is survived by her husband, Lemont Speer; beloved children, Ron (Beth) Digman of Mineral Ridge, Donna (Alan) Greathouse of Niles, Carol (Kevin) Testa of Girard, Dave (Melissa) Digman of Austintown, Joe (Amy) Digman of Niles and Michelle (Tim) Salyard of Middleburg, Florida; grandchildren, Kristy Digman, Jackie (Jeff) Ashton, Ryan Digman, Alan (Sherri) Greathouse, Justin (Diana) Greathouse, Crystal (Brandon) McCullough, Eric (Darla) Greathouse, Joshua Sigley, Jacob Sigley, Nick Cupan, Jenna Testa, Dylan Digman, Chasity Digman, Joe Digman, Briley Digman and Ashley Salyard.

A private family memorial will be held.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

