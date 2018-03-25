Karen Ann Weaver Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Karen Ann Weaver, 67, passed away Sunday, March 25.
Karen was born August 22, 1950.
No calling hours will be held.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
CANFIELD, Ohio – Karen Ann Weaver, 67, passed away Sunday, March 25.
Karen was born August 22, 1950.
No calling hours will be held.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use