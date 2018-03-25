Lancaster Police: Deadly shooting suspect calls 911, admits to crime

He had been shot multiple times in the torso and head

WHTM Staff Published:
Raymond Brown, 28 was charged with criminal homicide. He was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Lancaster. Photo courtesy of WHTM.
Photo courtesy of WHTM.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Police said the suspected arrested in connection with a deadly shooting called 911 and admitted to the crime.

Investigators said Raymond Brown, 28, was still at the scene of the shooting along the first block of West Farnum Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim Adan Sepulveda, 26, was found laying on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times in the torso and head. He was not responsive and was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said Brown and Sepulveda got into a fight just before the shooting. The two knew each other and police don’t think the shooting was random.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses. They also processed evidence and reviewed video surveillance footage in the area.

Brown was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s