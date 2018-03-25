Leo V. Gilboy Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. John Keehner for Leo V. Gilboy, 84, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Leo was born on May 5, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by deaf parents, Leo R. and Mary Mamula Gilboy along with two sisters, Patricia Gilboy Vivo and Dorothea Gilboy Creps.

Leo is survived by his twin sister, Leona M. Ohrt of Houston, Texas; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Ference (Bill), Anthony Vivo (Beth), Allison Vivo, Alicia Vivo, Allen Vivo (Toi) Angela Vivo, Andrew Vivo and Andrea Manfresca (Charles) and great-nieces and nephews, Tiffany Ference, Austin Vivo and Ava Manfresca.

He served in the United States Army and he was a printer for the Youngstown Vindicator for 46 years.

In addition to his career, Leo was very active member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister and participated in many charitable activities and other organizations within the community. Leo was also very active with the deaf community and the Holy Name Society.

He was the campaign treasurer for Tony Vivo, Jr., Clerk of Courts.

Leo will be remembered as the “Kolache King”. He was an avid reader and loved to travel with his fellow parishioners; most of all, he enjoyed spending his time with his family and close friends. He was a big fan of Cleveland sports, YSU, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their support during Leo’s final days. A heartfelt appreciation to Arriana, Cortney and Jaime.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.