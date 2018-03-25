Police say: Cleveland man struck, killed by vehicle

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the man's identity

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday on the city’s East Side, Cleveland police said.

Few details about the incident were immediately released, including what time it took place. Cleveland police sent a notification about the incident about 4:15 a.m.

A 68-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on the 3800 block of East 52ndStreet, south of Fleet Avenue in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, Cleveland police spokesman Det. Reginald Lanton said.

The vehicle that struck the man may have been stolen, Lanton said.

The man was taken to MetroHealth, where he died, Lanton said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity.

Cleveland police have not provided a description of the vehicle that struck the 68-year-old man. No suspects have been named, and it’s unknown if any arrests have been made.

