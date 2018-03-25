Marlene A. (Lucansky) Bennett Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Marlene A. Bennett, 74, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at her home.

Marlene was born on May 7, 1943 in Campbell daughter of the late John and Cecelia (Sikora) Lucansky.

Marlene worked for Loving Hands Health Care as a home health care aide.

She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Church. Marlene was very active at the church and enjoyed cooking for the church and several other churches.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Mark) Ferguson of Struthers; a brother, Robert (Elaine) Lucansky of Canfield and two grandsons, Donald (Jessica) Hermes and Michael Hermes.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 11:15 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, in Youngstown, with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

In place of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.