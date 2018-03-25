Noah Waiters Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Noah Waiters, 86, of 906 Lovers Lane NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 2:14 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born May 5, 1931 in Demopolis, Alabama, the son of James and Emma Wade Davis, residing in the area for 13 years, coming from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mr. Waiters was self-employed as a roofer for 35 years, before retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Eastside Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing and motorcycling.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War, receiving several honors.

He married Rose Nell Waiters in 1953, she died in 2005.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, John (Betty) Davis of New Orleans, Louisiana and Robert Davis of Demopolis, Alabama; four sisters, Mrs. Ida (Henry) Lynch of Demopolis, Alabama, Ms. Susie Winn of Dayton, Mrs. Ira J. (Threet) Brown of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Shirley Brady of Warren; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ronald L. Davis; two brothers, James Davis and Adam Davis and three sisters, Mrs. Mamie Parker, Ms. Hattie Davis and Mrs. Maggie Bryant.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 2, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A private burial will take place Tuesday, April 3, at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

