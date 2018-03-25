Pa. Turnpike: Ramps closed on turnpike for more crash cleanup

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, crews need additional time to remove leftover debris

BEAVER VALLEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The east and westbound off-ramps at the Beaver Valley Interchange (exit 13) will close again Sunday from around 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, crews need additional time to remove leftover debris from the tractor-trailer rollover crash. The road was closed Saturday morning for the initial cleanup. 

All vehicles will be detoured to exit the turnpike at the Newcastle Interchange.

The east and westbound off-ramps were closed Saturday morning and were reopened Saturday around noon.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

