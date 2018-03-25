Paul W. Giba Obituary

AUSTINTONW, Ohio – Paul W. Giba, 89, passed away late Sunday evening, March 25, 2018, at The Assumption Village in North Lima.

Paul was born July 14, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Katherine Paliga Giba, and was a lifelong area resident.

Paul was a June 1946 graduate of Chaney High School.

He served in the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952.

Mr. Giba was a lifelong member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown. Paul actively embraced all facets of his church and served on the parish council. He was a charter member of the St. Mary “Gratis Construction Company”, which was a group of men who volunteered their time and professional talents toward the construction of the St. Mary Parish Center, the Assumption Social Center.

Paul began his working career during high school at the age of 16, working evenings after school for U.S. Steel Corporation at the Ohio Works, helping with the war effort. He worked as an electrician, motor inspector, millwright, assistant foreman and then foreman. Paul retired from U.S. Steel in 1982 as the general foreman in charge of maintaining the 40″ and 43″ rolling mills.

Following his 36-year career as a steelworker, Paul joined the ranks of auto workers when he embarked on a second career as an electrician at General Motors, Packard Electric Division. He was a proud member of the United Steelworkers Union and of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Paul retired from Delphi Packard in 1997.

Paul received certifications from the National Radio Institute and he received certification in HVAC during his employment with Packard.

Paul’s life was a testament to his strong faith, devotion to his family and dedication to his church. Paul was passionate about maintaining his yard and his flower and vegetable gardens. He always enjoyed sharing the wonderful harvests from his vegetable garden with his family, friends and neighbors.

Paul leaves his wife of nearly 64 years, Alice L. Slipski Giba, whom he married May 1, 1954; three sons, Atty. Paul R. (Julia) Giba of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kenneth F. Giba and Gary G. Giba, both of Austintown; three grandchildren, Alexis R. (Brennen) Kelly of Elkins, West Virginia, Gillian E. Giba of Denver, Colorado and Jack W. Giba of Pittsburgh; two great-granddaughters, Quinlyn R. and Finley M. Kelly, both of Elkins and a sister-in-law, Eleanor J. Luchansky of Austintown.

After retiring, Paul selflessly gave his time as a caregiver to many of his brothers and sisters and their spouses.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and their wives, Michael (Anna), John, Joseph (Helen), Andrew (Eugenia), Frank (Josephine) and Frank David Giba and by four sisters and their husbands, Mary (Paul) Thomas, Ann (Joseph) Wikete, Helen (Andrew) Shellesky and Kathryn (Paul) Sovik.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin Tuesday, April 3, at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will continue at 11:00 a.m. with a Divine Liturgy at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at the parish cemetery on South Schenley Ave.

Paul’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all those involved in Paul’s care: Dr. James Stille, Dr. Charles Wilkins, Dr. Eledath Krishnan, the staff with St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, The Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

