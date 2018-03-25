Serving subs for Boardman High School Athletic Department

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday is the last day for a fundraiser at the new sub shop in Boardman.

Jersey Mike’s on 224 recently opened. To celebrate the grand opening — the store is raising money for the Boardman High School Athletic Department.

“Donate $2 — you get a free sub — and we will donate all of that money back to the high school,” said the owner George Dimos.

The owner said customers can get the typical toppings for sandwiches, and the meats and cheeses are cut fresh every day.

The fundraiser ends at 9 p.m. Sunday.