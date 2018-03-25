Sharon, Kennedy Catholic boys basketball teams travel to state championships

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Two Mercer County high school basketball teams are finally headed to Pennsylvania for the state championships on Monday, so the community went out to wish them farewell and good luck.

With cheers and handshakes, the Sharon Tigers boys basketball team loaded up and hit the road, led by a police and fire escort with about a dozen cars tagging behind.

“It’s nice to have the whole community out supporting the boys. This is a historic moment and it’s nice to see the support from the community,” said Sharon’s team mom, Sonya Heard.

That community support will lift them up on their way to Hershey, where the championships will be held at the Giant Center.

“A lot of people in town are excited for the team and wanted to send the team off today,” said Sharon’s coach, Zach Sarver. “It’s a good group, it’s been a fun group to be around and I’m looking forward to the trip with the team.”

Down the road at Kennedy Catholic High School, the boys there were loading up for the road at the same time.

This was supposed to happen last week, but the tournament was rescheduled due to weather.

“I think the few days actually made it more exciting — more time to just get the excitement going,” said the Golden Eagles’ team mom, Janet Taylor.

Team grandmother Peggi Austin says her grandson Maceo Austin has a set goal in mind.

“Already he has said he would like to win four rings. He’s got two, so we are praying this is the third,” she said.

Before boarding the bus, the team went to Palm Sunday mass together.

Kennedy Catholic will face Lourdes Regional at 2 p.m.

Sharon will play against Imhotep Charter at 8 p.m.

Sports Team 27 Weekend Anchor Josh Frketic will be in Hershey with both the Tigers and Golden Eagles, keep it with us online and on-the-air for updates on both games.