Velma Marie (Foray) DeAtley Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Velma Marie (Foray) DeAtley, 94, of Salem passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Campbell, Ohio on August 19, 1923 the daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret (Beres) Foray and moved to the Salem area in 1935.

Velma graduated from North Lima School and attended Ohio School of Beauty Culture and was a managing cosmetologist and retired from Franklin Furniture.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Karen DeAtley; her grandchildren, Bradley, Jimmy, Tina, Tammy, Susan, Belinda, Jennifer and Rachael.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her two sons, James and Ron; a grandson, Michael; a great-grandson, Ethan and three sisters, Emma Keck, Margaret Simko and Maryanne Cason.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church at a later date and burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in North Lima.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church at a later date and burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in North Lima.

