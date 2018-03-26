Alan T. Dieter Sr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 29 at Grace Lutheran Church, 162 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown for Alan T. Dieter, Sr., 91, of Cortland who passed away peacefully early Monday morning, March 26, at Cortland Health Care Center.

Alan was born March 19, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of the late Arthur and Gladys (Simmons) Dieter.

He graduated from Chaney High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. Alan also graduated from Eastern Illinois University and went on to teach Industrial Arts for 33 years at Campbell Memorial High School, retiring in 1981.

He was a life long member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed his family, golf and bowling.

His wife, the former Joann Prassinos whom he married August 23, 1952, died November 17, 2013.

He leaves two sons, Alan, Jr. and David (Dee) Dieter, both of Cortland and two grandchildren, Matthew (Mary Lynn) Dieter of Cortland and Alexandra (Collin) Donaldson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents and his wife, Alan was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Copp.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29, until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Grace Lutheran Church.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

