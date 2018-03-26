Ambulance company threatens to sue Trumbull Co. over rotation of calls

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Warren’s two ambulance companies is threatening to sue Trumbull County.

An attorney for MedStar wrote a letter to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, calling it the final effort.

READ: Letter to Trumbull County

The letter says the contract between the city and its two ambulance companies — MedStar and EMT — was up in October of 2017. Contracts are being renegotiated.

The problem, the attorney says, is that MedStar is only getting 20 percent of emergency calls in Warren. He said the calls should be split 50/50.

So he is asking the city to direct the 911 center staff to rotate calls equally, effective immediately.

The attorney says the county has to agree by the end of the day or he’ll sue on behalf of MedStar.

