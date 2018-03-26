Arthur R. “Art” Treharne Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Arthur R. “Art” Treharne, 67 of Youngstown died Monday evening, March 26, at his residence.

Art was born January 23, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edmund and Hazel (Hixson) Treharne and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1969 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Art was a laborer/can maker for the Ball Corporation in Hubbard for 28 years, retiring in 2010. After his retirement, Art worked for Comprehensive Logistics. He had also been an EMT for Springfield Township for 11 years.

Art was previously involved with the Poland Little Bulldogs where he had served as past president and vice president and was a past member of the Springfield Township VFW # 2799.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle playing the guitar. He had played in numerous bands in the area.

He leaves his wife, the former Essie Shoemaker whom he married March 3, 1983; a son, Chad (Jacky) Treharne of Boardman; a daughter, Deana Julia of Longwood, Florida; two stepdaughters, Angela M. Lengyel of Petersburg and Dawn (Scott) King of Youngstown and a stepson, David J. Lengyel of Youngstown. Art also leaves his 13 grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa (fiancé, Shawn), Brandon, Hector, Leah, Kenny, Logan, Mya, Kadence, David, Allyson, Abby and Dominic and a great-grandson, Shawn.

Besides his parents, Art was preceded in death by three brothers, Edmund Treharne, Irvin Treharne and Leroy Treharne.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 29, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with services to follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

