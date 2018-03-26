Beatrice June Wright Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mrs. Beatrice June Wright passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Mrs. Wright was born December 31, 1932 in Midland, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Willie D., Sr. and Odessa Perkins Duke.

She moved to Youngstown at an early age and attended Youngstown Public Schools, graduating from East High School in 1950.

Beatrice married Emerson Wright, Jr. and to this union five sons were born, Emerson, Edmond, Willie, Keith and Kevin.

Beatrice worked several jobs after raising her sons, including Colonial Manor Nursing Home where she retired as a physical therapy assistant.

She was a life-long member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she served on the Senior Usher Ministry.

She loved her church family, loved playing bingo, fishing, playing cards and bus trips to the casinos, where she always enjoyed the company of family and good friends.

Beatrice leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, three sons, Emerson Sidney Wright III of Jacksonville, Florida, Edmond Stanley (Deborah) Wright of Portsmouth, Virginia with whom she made her home and Kevin Lei (Pamela) Wright of Youngstown; 23 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, family, church family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her parents; her husband; sons, Willie G. Wright and Keith Anthony Wright; sister, Winona Fort and brothers, Willie G. and Roland H. Duke.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 7 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Wilson Avenue, Youngstown.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment following the funeral service at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Belmont Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.