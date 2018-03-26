Betty L. (Anderson) Groner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Betty L. (Anderson) Groner 88, of Macedonia, formerly of Salem, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, March 26 at the Gardens of Western Reserve, Streetsboro.

She was born on January 9, 1930, in Snyder County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harvey M and Alice W. (Bingaman) Anderson.

Betty moved to Salem when she was in the 8th grade and lived in Salem until 1955. She then moved to Cuyahoga Falls and finally settled in Macedonia in 1967.

She was a member of the (German) Lutheran church.

She had several different jobs. She worked at Strouss’ Department store until moving to Cuyahoga Falls. After raising her daughters, she worked as a foreman at Torq Manufacturing in Bedford. After leaving Torq, she was employed as an administrative secretary for Oak Park Health Care until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Donald) Bock of Tampa, Florida and Deborah (Richard) Brunst (Allen Bear) of Macedonia, Ohio; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn M Bock and her brother, Eugene Anderson of Metarie, Louisiana.

She is also survived by a special friend of Debbie’s, Danielle Hoyack. She was like an angel coming to help care for Betty. She helped make her time comfortable and peaceful from the beginning to the end of Betty’s journey. Debbie would like to publicly acknowledge Danielle for her generosity, caring and support.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Fred Groner whom she married on June 12, 1948 and who passed away on January 7, 1997; her siblings, Ammon Anderson, Barbara Arney and James Anderson.

The family would like to recognize the administrative department, the nurses (Stephanie, Moe, Lori and Kourtney), her “special” aide Mee-Mee and all the aides that cared for Betty during her short stay at the the Gardens of Western Reserve.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, with the Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating.

A time a visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 at the funeral home prior to services.

The burial will immediately follow in Woodsdale Cemetery.

