Boardman School Board approves laying off teachers as backup plan

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Big changes are ahead for the Boardman School District if a levy fails in May. One of the issues at stake is teachers’ jobs.

On Monday, the school board voted on the first step in its backup plan if the levy does fail — laying off teachers.

The board unanimously voted to approve a reduction in force — and by force, it means teachers.

Board President Jeff Barone said though the primary is still months away, this step is needed to prepare the possibly 12 teachers that could be laid off.

He said this does not mean the board is giving up on the levy.

