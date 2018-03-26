Boardman School Board approves laying off teachers as backup plan

If a levy fails in May, Boardman teachers could be at risk of losing their jobs

By Published: Updated:
Boardman Schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Big changes are ahead for the Boardman School District if a levy fails in May. One of the issues at stake is teachers’ jobs.

On Monday, the school board voted on the first step in its backup plan if the levy does fail — laying off teachers.

The board unanimously voted to approve a reduction in force — and by force, it means teachers.

Board President Jeff Barone said though the primary is still months away, this step is needed to prepare the possibly 12 teachers that could be laid off.

He said this does not mean the board is giving up on the levy.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s