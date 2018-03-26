Boardman hospital ready to step in for Columbiana County’s expectant moms

Salem Regional Medical Center announced last week that it is closing its maternity services

By Published:
St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is ready to step in and help expectant mothers after the closing of Salem Regional Medical Center's maternity services. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is ready to step in and help expectant mothers after the closing of Salem Regional Medical Center’s maternity services.

Mothers delivering babies after June 30 were told they’d have to find another hospital after the Salem facility announced the closure last week. The facility cited Columbiana County’s aging population and declining birthrate as reasons for the closure.

St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital currently delivers 246 babies a month. It relocated labor and delivery from Youngstown to Boardman four years ago and saw an increase in volume.

Locally, 2,958 babies were born at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital last year, and 1,000 were born at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Anna Marie Klejka, director of Women and Children Services at Mercy Health, said they can handle the extra children.

“We actually do have the capacity to serve our patients as they come here and present here for care,” she said.

St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital has 12 labor and delivery rooms, plus two dozen beds for mom and baby rooms. It even has 26 beds in the neonatal intensive care.

The hospital provides Level 3 maternity service in a partnership with Akron Children’s Hospital. That means it has specialized care for mother and child during the pregnancy, as well as after delivery.

“It’s really the continuum of care that you want to have for the mother and baby and family, because you never know when a pregnancy can go wrong or be challenging, and that’s why with having all the specialists here and all the specialized equipment, it is a place that can meet any outcome that might present itself,” said Mercy Health CEO Don Kline.

Salem Regional Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital are now working together to transition expecting mothers to their next provider.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s