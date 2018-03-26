Boardman speech qualifiers compete at state

The tournament was held in Sylvania, Ohio on March 1-3.

By Published: Updated:
Boardman speech qualifiers compete at state

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman High School senior advanced to a semifinal round at the Ohio Speech and Debate Association State Tournament in March.

Three members of the Boardman Speech and Debate Team competed; Pranav Padmanabhan, Alexandra Morar and Yelisa Cortez. Padmanabhan advanced to the semifinal round in International Extemporaneous speaking. Morar and Cortez participated in Informative Speaking and Humor.

The tournament was held in Sylvania, Ohio on March 1-3. The three were accompanied by their coaches Elisabeth Miller and Randy Nord.

“We all had a very successful trip to state this year,” said Miller. “The coaches are proud of our team for their hard work and dedication this season, and we are especially proud of Pranav for making it to the semifinal round, which is a huge accomplishment.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s