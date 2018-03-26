Brian “Wardy” L. Ward Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Brian “Wardy” L. Ward, 59, of Beloit passed away at Alliance Community Hospital on Monday, March 26, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Brian was born on August 24, 1958 to the Alice (Hartzell) Ward and the late Walter Ward, Jr.

Brian graduated from West Branch High School/JVS in 1976.

Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and known for Happy Pappy Firewood. He enjoyed being outdoors and mowing yards for others.

Brian was a retired firefighter with Beloit Fire Department and held many positions as a flexographic printer.

Brian is survived by his wife of 41 years, Roxann (Barnett); daughters, Heather (Jeremy) Kufleitner and Heidi (Marcus Jackson) Ward; grandchildren, Desiree Bryant, Isaiah Jackson, Calleigh and Wyatt Kufleitner and a brother, Walter Ward III.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Reich officiating.

Friends and family may call three hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, March 29.

The family would like to thank Beloit Fire and EMS, Alliance Community Hospital and Alliance Hospice for their care and compassion.

Friends and family can sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.