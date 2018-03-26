Budget without layoffs passes unanimously in Youngstown

In the last week, Youngstown City Council sat down with every department to get everyone on the same page

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It took five minutes to pass Youngstown’s new budget Monday night, digging the city out of a million-dollar hole.

“Bottom line is we won’t have layoffs. We’ll be able to maintain staffing,” Police Chief Robin Lees said.

No layoffs for police, fire or any other city departments. The city was able to cut the deficit — without cutting jobs.

Fire and police cut back on overtime.

The fire department still gets money for the new chief’s community involvement program.

The police department is bringing in money from speed cameras and will be able to use some of that money for its needs.

Mayor Tito Brown said downtown entertainment is still getting money for events.

“By working through council and other departments to say, ‘You know what? Here’s what my sacrifice will be to make sure we have that.’ It’s an economic opportunity to make it a regional attraction for people to come to downtown Youngstown.”

Council passed the budget unanimously.

