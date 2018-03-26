CDC warns of a second wave of flu virus, happening now

ALBANY, NY (WTNH/WTEN) – Flu season is winding down, but the Centers for Disease Control is warning of a second wave, Flu Virus B, which is happening right now.

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently. A CDC spokesperson says B-strain viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Experts say it’s possible for those who have already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

In New York, flu cases have declined for the fourth straight week, according to the New York Department of Health. There have been more than 3,000 new cases of the flu reported this week. That’s down 19 percent from last week. Hospitalizations are down 29 percent over the same period.

The flu has been categorized as widespread in New York for the past 13 weeks. Remember, it’s never too late to get the flu shot.