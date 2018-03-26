CDC warns of a second wave of flu virus, happening now

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently

WTEN Staff and WTNH Staff Published:
flu shot generic

ALBANY, NY (WTNH/WTEN) – Flu season is winding down, but the Centers for Disease Control is warning of a second wave, Flu Virus B, which is happening right now.

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently. A CDC spokesperson says B-strain viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Experts say it’s possible for those who have already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

In New York, flu cases have declined for the fourth straight week, according to the New York Department of Health. There have been more than 3,000 new cases of the flu reported this week. That’s down 19 percent from last week. Hospitalizations are down 29 percent over the same period.

The flu has been categorized as widespread in New York for the past 13 weeks. Remember, it’s never too late to get the flu shot.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s