Columbus police body cameras should be rolled out by June

A police union official says officers have become accustomed to the technology.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s largest city says the process of outfitting police officers with body cameras is ahead of schedule and should be completed by early summer.

Columbus officials say more than 850 city officers already wear body cameras and a total of 1,300 should be in use by late June. The Columbus Dispatch reports the city began purchasing the cameras in late 2016.

City officials say initial plans called for getting cameras to officers throughout the department by year’s end, but implementation has gone more smoothly than expected.

Assistant Director of Public Safety George Speaks says the project is under budget.

Speaks says the Columbus Police Training Academy has expedited training on how to operate the cameras using instructional videos.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

