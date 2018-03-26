Corinne Emnore Barnett Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Corinne Emnore Barnett, age 91, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Monday, March 26, 2018 at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

She was born on December 18, 1926, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Hayes D. and Blanche Elizabeth (Green) Pifer.

Corinne worked as a secretary for Newton Falls Schools for 23 years before retiring in 1987.

She enjoyed playing cards, cooking and spending time with her family.

She was a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

Memories of Corinne will be carried on by her loving family; her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Andy Bretsik of Pensacola, Florida; her grandchildren, Brian (Tia) Davis, Nicole (Kris) Brown, Vince (Nicki) Meleski, Joe (Carla) Meleski, Dawn Bretsik, Stephanie (Ken) Beuther and Matthew (Janiera) Bretsik and 14 great-grandchildren.

Corinne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merwyn; her daughter, Karen; her son, Tom and her brother, Russ Pifer.

Per Corinne’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

The family will receive friends for calling hours at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.

Corinne will be laid to rest next to her husband, Merwyn in Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.