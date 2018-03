HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is now flowing against after a crash that backed up traffic Monday morning on State Route 11 northbound.

The crash happened on Route 82 at Howland Wilson Road around 7:35 a.m. Crews were able to clear the area by 8:30 a.m.

The Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or who was involved.

