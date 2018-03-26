Crews fix leaky roof for Niles firefighters, but work isn’t done

Firefighters had to be relocated across the street to the Niles Scope Senior Center while work was being done.

Roof repairs at Niles Safety Service Building

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been more than two weeks since Niles firefighters began staying at the Scope Senior Center while work was done on the roof of the safety services building.

There’s still a little bit of work left to do on the roof but restoration crews are now working on the inside, where the firefighters’ living quarters are.

Earlier this month, Capt. Bryan Lowrie showed the conditions inside Niles’ safety services building. Water was leaking through the roof, creating rust and potential mold problems.

Now the old roof has been waterproofed and crews are fixing the damage done to the inside of the building.

“They’ve painted and replaced the tile and the gridwork, and then cleaning up and ripping out all the carpet,” said Service Director Ed Stredney.

He said the city hired ServPro to do the work last week, paying them about $14,000 to get the job done.

Right now, Stredney said he doesn’t know when firefighters will be able to move back in.

“I mean, things take time. We hired the people, we want it clean, we want it done right, we’re paying good money to have it done right.”

