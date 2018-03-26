Doctors expecting allergy season to be worse than last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Doctors say that this spring allergy season could be worse than last year.

It’s all related to weather. Dr. Khan, an allergy specialist said that dry air during the winter months can spread mold.

Ohio had a very wet fall and snowy winter — during those months, all of the moisture in the air may have let mold spread.

Pollen can also be an issue and the biggest problem this year is tree pollen.

“We want to open the windows pretty soon — and once that happens and the trees start blooming and you don’t have any way to stop that pollen from coming into the house — that may not be the best idea.”

Khan said there are differences between battling a cold or flu and having allergies.

He said if you have a case of the sniffles and they last longer than seven days– it’s typically allergies. You can also notice itching if you have allergies.

Khan said if you have allergies it isn’t too early to start taking allergy medication — even if you are not experiencing symptoms yet.

He said buying an air purifier may help with symptoms and if symptoms are extreme you may want to take clothing off when coming inside.

If you have pets that live indoors and outdoors frequent baths will get the pollen off of their fur.