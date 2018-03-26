Ellen Rowland Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ellen Rowland, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, after an extended illness at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was 75 years old.

Ellen was born December 9, 1942, in Warren, Ohio. Her parents were George D. and Betty N. Brown of Howland.

She graduated from Howland High School in 1960 and was a lifelong resident of the Warren area.

She worked in various positions and industries throughout her life, beginning her career in retail at King’s Department store and ultimately retiring from Delphi in 2006 after 20 years of service.

Ellen was known by all as a caring and generous person who repeatedly opened her home to family and friends in need. She sought out those in pain or need and offered them help, hope, and inspiration. She loved to host parties and gatherings at her home, inviting family and friends to share and enjoy her hospitality.

A special thank you must be given to Ellen’s caregivers, nephews, Frederick “Jim” Diamond and David “Skip” (Marion) Phillips. Their care and attention enabled Ellen to live independently in her home for the past several years.

Ellen is survived by her two children, William S. Rowland, Jr., of Destin, Florida and Laurie L. (James) McGuire of Frisco, Texas. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, Brooke (Geoffrey) Cox, Katherine (Sergio) Lopez, James (Diandra) McGuire, Julia (Jordan) Matt, Rachael Rowland, Ashlynn Rowland, Kristi Anna Rowland and William S. Rowland III. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Pippa, Xavier and Finley Lopez, Lyla Cox and James McGuire and brother, George (Edith) Brown of Boardman, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her sisters, Sandra Genet, Christena Little and Mary Groom.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Lowe will be officiating the service.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 30, 2018, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the Howland Fire Department, 169 Niles Cortland Road, Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.

Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

