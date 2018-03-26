Eugene “Gene” Fogle Obituary

FARMDALE, Ohio – Eugene “Gene” Fogle, 86, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018, at his home.

He was born May 30, 1931, in Central City, Kentucky, a son of the late Perry and Rhenda (Flener) Fogle.

On April 4, 1959, Gene married Helen Risko and they shared the last 58 years together.

Gene graduated from Vine Grove High School and was a self-employed commercial truck driver for over 25 years. Prior to that, Gene worked at Grinnell as a sprinkler engineer.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served five years during the Korean War on the USS Yorktown.

Gene enjoyed camping, watching westerns and NASCAR races. He was known for his ability to fix things around the house.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Helen Ann Fogle of Farmdale, Ohio; sons, Gary E. (Tina) Fogle of Johnston, Ohio and Greg A. Fogle of Surf City, North Carolina; grandson, Jacob Alan Fogle and granddaughter, Maggie Rianne Leuenberger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tom P. and James E. Fogle.

A memorial service will be held at Johnston Federated United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Ronald J. McIlvaine will officiate. Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time, 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the Johnston Federated United Methodist Church, 6262 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417 in Gene’s memory.